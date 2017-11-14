Football player punches his own coach twice on the sideline, video shows

A Tennessee State football player was dismissed from the team Saturday and expelled from the school Monday after video showed him punching one of his own coaches on the sideline during a game.
Video from the press box showed senior Latrelle Lee, a defensive end from Dothan, Ala., punching a member of the coaching staff twice in the head on the sideline. The coach crumples to the ground after the second punch, while Lee’s teammates look on.
Player punches strength coach on the sidelines during game— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 13, 2017
Am told this wasn't his first time hitting a staff member. How is that possible? #GoToJail https://t.co/5dMt1odEAa pic.twitter.com/fkkRvbCQwc
The Tennesssean identified that coach as Tennessee State’s strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone, whose job it is to keep players back along the sideline, so as not to incur penalties for interfering with officials.
Never miss a local story.
“Tennessee State has removed a student-athlete for an incident which occurred during the football team’s game versus Southeast Missouri State in Hale Stadium,” according to a university statement released to McClatchy. “The occurrence took place during Saturday’s contest. The player was immediately dismissed from the sideline by head coach Rod Reed for improper misconduct. University officials were informed and as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday the student has been withdrawn from school.”
The statement did not mention Lee’s name or the specific nature of the incident.
“We, of course, do not condone any act of violence within our department and are very disturbed by the action of one of our students,” Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips said in the statement. “We are committed to supporting the coach who was personally affected and our concern now is with him.”
The Nashville Police Department referred questions about any possible charges stemming from the incident to Tennessee State University police. TSU police referred inquiries to the campus’ media relations department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy.
Comments