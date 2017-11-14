‘This poor guy’s been laying here’ Five hours after first 911 call, there’s a second

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 3:30 Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 1:11 PETA promised a naked person in Five Points. This is what he looked like 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 0:54 Channing Tindall spends a lot of time on his phone as school's compete for him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.' A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. CCBI

A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. CCBI