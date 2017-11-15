Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute

FILE - In a Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2008 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush leaves a news conference at the Houston hospital where his wife Barbara has spent a week after surgery for a perforated ulcer. Another woman has stepped forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching her. Roslyn Corrigan told Time magazine that she was 16 when Bush grabbed her buttocks as she posed for a photo with him in 2003 at a gathering of CIA officers north of Houston. Pat Sullivan, File AP Photo