Louisiana man convicted of 1971 rape to be freed from prison

FILE- This 1999 file image scanned from a contact sheet provided by the Innocent Project shows Wilbert Jones during a portrait session. Jones, who has spent nearly 50 years in prison, could be freed Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. State District Court Judge Richard Anderson threw out Jones’ conviction in the rape of a nurse on Oct. 31, saying authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated Jones decades ago and the case against him was “weak, at best.” The Innocence Project via AP, File Deborah Luster