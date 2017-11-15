National

Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:41 AM

GRANITE FALLS, N.C.

A North Carolina woman hit the jackpot with two scratch-off lottery tickets, marking the second such instance in three weeks.

The Charlotte Observer reports Michelle Shuffler, of Granite Falls, won $10,000 with one scratch-off ticket and $1 million with another on Sunday.

Shuffler said in a statement that she and her husband purchased the winning $10,000 ticket in Lenoir, and then, feeling lucky, decided to buy another one 22 miles away in Granite Falls.

She claimed both prizes Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, selecting the option of 20 annual payments of $50,000 over the lump sum option. She plans to use the lottery winnings to save for retirement and her children's college funds.

Kimberly Morris, of Wake Forest, also won the lottery twice at the end of October.

