This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. Demetris Payne Facebook

