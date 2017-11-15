More Videos

  • Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

    When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017.

National

This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 15, 2017 8:56 AM

When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she wasn’t about to give him a mini-vacation.

So Payne posted an image of her son on Facebook, offering to put Jadarien to work — for free.

“My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline,” the Louisiana mom wrote on Facebook. “He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours.

“If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome. And he will do it all for free…..”

Responses came quickly, according to KSLA, as dozens of people contacted Payne to request the free services.

It wasn’t long before Jadarien got to work on two houses each day in the Shreveport, Louisiana area.

“First yard complete,” Payne wrote on a Nov. 10 Facebook post, where Jadarien can be seen cleaning up someone’s yard with just his bare hands and a trashbag. “He thought I was playing.”

Just over an hour later, Payne posted a video of her son mowing a lawn.

“He’s mowing his second yard,” she shouted as he pushed the lawnmower. “He’s not complaining about it.”

And when he seemed to stop for a second?

“Keep pushing, you got it,” she said. “You’re doing good.”

Oh, and that video was just the front yard.

But as Payne pointed out, her son wasn’t always working alone.

Instead, her dad decided to help out, Payne wrote.

There was an outpouring of support for Payne’s unique form of punishment on Facebook.

“You are a wonderful mom,” Jeanette Robertson wrote on one of her Facebook posts. “Your son will look back on this experience and thank you one day. I am a retired teacher; so I know how children can suffer because of parents who love them too much to discipline.”

“A Mom that isn't going to raise a snowflake,” Diane Nolen wrote on KSLA’s Facebook post about the story. “Yeah. He will learn that there are consequences for his actions that can't be blamed on anyone but himself.”

Jadarien returned to school Tuesday, Payne wrote on Facebook, and his mother was “meeting with all his teachers and set up a plan so we can make sure he stays on track.”

But Payne told KSLA she isn’t afraid to “up the punishment” if her son acts up again.

“Instead of two yards a day, you’re going to be out there in the dark doing it,” she said. “I really think he's learned his lesson. But if not, we're just going to up the punishment.”

