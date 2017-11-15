Suddenly disabled, unable to work and need benefits? Prepare for financial ruin first

More Videos 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:55 Midlands hoops coaches discuss preseason expectations 3:30 Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

