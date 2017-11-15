Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 0:28 Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ad 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

