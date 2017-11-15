Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school

Plywood covers one of the windows at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that was shot out during gunman Kevin Janson Neal's shooting rampage at Rancho Tehama Reserve, Calif., Tuesday. Neal killed five people, including his wife before being shot and killed by Tehama County Sheriff's deputies. Neal is believed to have spent six minutes shooting into the school before driving off to continue his shooting spree. One student was shot but is expected to survive. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo