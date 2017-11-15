Man convicted of killing 6 in Texas gets death penalty

In a Nov. 1, 2017 photo, William Hudson walks into the 361st District Courtroom at the Brazos County Courthouse on the first day of his trial in Bryan, Texas. A jury took only 20 minutes Tuesday, Nov. 7 to find Hudson guilty of capital murder in the 2015 deaths of six people. Authorities say William Hudson had become angry after learning two families had cut a lock to a gate to gain access to land they owned for a weekend of camping. College Station Eagle via AP Dave McDermand