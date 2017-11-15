Review of old court cases continues in Ferguson

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, officers and protesters face off along West Florissant Ave. in Ferguson, Mo., a year after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old who was unarmed. Ferguson residents on Wednesday Nov. 15, 2017, will get an update from city leaders and officials with the Department of Justice concerning the consent agreement calling for major reforms in the St. Louis-area town where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in 2014. Jeff Roberson File AP Photo