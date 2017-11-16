Congressman, climate change activist honored with JFK awards

A Republican congressman from Florida and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change have been honored with this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.
JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, presented the awards Thursday night to U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and environmental advocacy group 350.org executive director May Boeve.
Schlossberg says both recipients answered his grandfather's call by tackling climate change.
In 2016, Curbelo helped form the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in Congress.
The awards were created to honor Americans under the age of 40 and were inspired by Kennedy's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, "We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier."
The ceremony was held at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.
