U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez waves at reporters before entering the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Jury deliberations continued on Thursday morning.
National

The Latest: Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Menendez trial

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 01:08 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

The Latest on the Sen. Bob Menendez bribery trial (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked on the charges against the Democrat and his co-defendant.

Judge William Walls declared the mistrial Thursday.

The jury first told him on Monday they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend. They said Thursday they reviewed the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but remained deadlocked.

The trial was in its 11th week. Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) were charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez traded his political influence for luxury vacations and flights on the doctor's private plane.

Prosecutors have the option of retrying the men.

___

12:10 p.m.

The judge and lawyers in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial are interviewing jurors as the jury says it remained deadlocked.

Menendez's defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen asked Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.

Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won't do that.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.

___

11:45 a.m.

The jury in Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial has told a judge that it remains deadlocked.

Menendez's defense lawyer on Thursday asked Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial. An attorney for co-defendant Salomon Melgen is asking Walls to poll the jury individually to confirm they are deadlocked.

Federal prosecutors have asked Walls to give the jury more time to deliberate and to give them partial verdict instructions, but Walls says he won't do that.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and some of Thursday morning without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and the Florida eye doctor.

___

10:20 a.m.

Jurors have begun a seventh full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.

The panel reconvened Thursday morning in Newark, New Jersey.

Deliberations began Nov. 6. On Monday the jury told the judge they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday and Wednesday without reaching a unanimous verdict against the New Jersey Democrat and his longtime friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn).

If they don't reach a verdict Thursday, deliberations might resume Monday. The trial hasn't sat on Fridays since it began in early September.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Melgen in exchange for using his political influence. Both men deny the allegations.

