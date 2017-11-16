They called 911 for help with lost car keys. They were arrested instead

Sheriff’s deputies in Placer County California arrested three people on Wednesday after a large pile of mail was found inside their car.
The trio – identified as Marvin Lyles, Jeromeia Franklin and Mesha Cooper – actually called deputies to the scene, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They had called 911 to get help starting their car, which was was parked next to a pried-open mail box.
Inside the car was a large stash on mail that wasn’t theirs.
“To say the least, they were not happy to be arrested since they called us for help in locating their keys,” the department wrote in the post. All three suspects were booked at the South Placer Jail with bail ranging from $20,000 to $65,000, according to the department.
While the story of the arrest brought the obvious dumb-criminal comments on Facebook, the department used the comments section to remind people that mail theft is no joke and extremely common, especially around tax season.
“We encourage everyone to check their mailboxes daily and report any suspicious activity,” it wrote.
Mail theft has become “an epidemic and a crisis,” in California, according to the Mercury News. Thieves are looking for checks they can alter or personal information they can use to create fake credit card accounts, according to the story. To combat the problem, the Postal Service has created an email system called Informed Delivery, which sends images of letters that will be delivered later in the day, the Mercury News said.
