National

The note threatened to kill ‘6 girls.’ Now, campus police are investigating

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 02:55 PM

A message threatening to kill six “girls” on Friday at Armstrong State University in Savannah is under investigation.

The message left at one of the university’s bathrooms on Wednesday read: “Killing six girls 11-17,” according to WJCL. It comes a month after racist, threatening graffiti was found in another bathroom.

The university has several law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, WJCL reported. And patrols have been added to the campus.

Armstrong State University President Jennifer Frum stated in an email that the university is using “all of our resources to investigate these crimes,” according to Fox 28.

“These acts are contemptible and offensive,” Frum said. “The person or persons responsible are clearly seeking to disrupt our learning environment, our sense of security and our feeling of well-being on campus. We cannot allow anonymous words written on bathroom walls by cowardly individuals to affect our day-to-day work of supporting student success in the classroom and beyond.”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

