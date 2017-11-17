File photo.
File photo. Jahi Chikwendiu Washington Post
File photo. Jahi Chikwendiu Washington Post

National

Man discussing mass shootings, showing off gun at church shot himself and his wife

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 02:13 PM

An 80-year-old Tennessee man was showing off his gun during a discussion on church shootings on Thursday when he pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself and his wife.

The man has not been named by police, but has been identified by multiple media outlets as being in his 80s. He was at the First United Methodist Church in Tellico Plains, which is about 70 miles southwest of Knoxville.

The group was discussing guns in churches at a Thanksgiving luncheon, when the man pulled out his .380 caliber Ruger pistol and said, “I carry my handgun everywhere,” the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

He removed the gun’s magazine, cleared the chamber and showed the gun off, WATE reported. When he got the gun back, the man put the magazine in and apparently loaded the pistol before placing it back in its holster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But someone else wanted to see the gun. So he pulled it back out and said, “With this loaded indicator, I can tell that it’s not loaded,” the News Sentinel reported. He then pulled the trigger.

The round that fired sliced the palm of his hand and struck his wife in the abdomen, the paper reported. Both were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is not expected to face charges.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video