He was hiding in a closet with a teen’s photo and underwear. A dog sniffed him out, cops say

When a man returned to his Arizona home, he noticed his dog barking at a closet.
And it turned out the pup was barking for a very real reason — there was a stranger inside, according to a court document.
That stranger, identified as 34-year-old Michael Zabalza Ruelas, allegedly had lotion, a picture of the homeowner’s 16-year-old daughter and her underwear inside the closet, police said.
It happened on Nov. 9, after the unnamed homeowner returned to his house and noticed his dog yelping away at a closet.
Never miss a local story.
So he opened the closet doors, police say, discovering Ruelas inside.
The homeowner threatened to hit Ruelas with a crowbar, the court document alleges, and the 34-year-old sprinted out of the house. But before he was able to drive away in his grey van, the wife of the unnamed man managed to snap a picture of the car’s license plate.
She gave police a description of the van and its license plate number, while her husband noticed a photograph of his teen daughter, a pair of her underwear and a bottle of lotion. According to the court document, none of those objects were in the closet before the family left their house unattended.
Police say they eventually pulled over Ruelas’ grey van and arrested him.
Ruelas allegedly told police that he broke into the house by crawling through a window, and then went through various laundry baskets in the house to collect underwear.
He said he was already in the closet when the family returned home, the court document says, and that he kept some of the underwear after he ran out of the house and kept it in his grey van.
Ruelas was charged with a single count of second-degree burglary, AZFamily reported, and was given a bond of $3,500.
Comments