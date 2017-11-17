Strong predawn earthquake jolts Tibet; no casualties

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers look at a road blocked by fallen rocks in Paizhen town in Mainling county of Nyingchi city in southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. A strong earthquake has shaken China's Tibet region. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.3 magnitude quake hit at a depth of about 6 miles 10 kilometers) about 36 miles