File photo
File photo
File photo

National

He planned to meet StonerSnowBunny91. Instead, a gun and brass knuckles awaited, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 19, 2017 06:34 PM

A Florida man who thought he was going on a hot date couldn’t have been more wrong.

The meet-up, which was initiated on the dating site Plenty of Fish, quickly turned violent after a woman lured him to a home, where he would be severely beaten and robbed by three men, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The woman’s online profile name was StonerSnowBunny91.

The hookup was set for Thursday night at an address that didn’t exist, deputies say. As the man — who has not been identified by police — circled the Jacksonville neighborhood, a woman who matched the dating profile picture stood outside and welcomed him into a home, according to the arrest report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RITTENHOUSE__ELIZABETH_ALEN_fitted
Elizabeth Rittenhouse, 20, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and charged with armed robbery.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

As he entered, he was greeted by two other women. That’s when his date lured him into a bedroom, the report says, and told him she was going to get a beer and would be right back.

Within seconds, he was ambushed by three masked men — one of them armed. He was then unclothed, beaten with brass knuckles and had his brown wallet and blue Nike shoes stolen, he told officers.

“The suspects threatened to kill the victim if he didn't provide his PIN code for his debit card and use his finger print to unlock his iPhone,” an officer said in a police report. “The victim complied out of fear.”

FREESE__KRISTEN_NICOL_fitted
Kristen Freese, 19, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and charged with armed robbery.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police say the man was then blindfolded and placed in a closet. Shortly after, the six suspects gave him his car keys, escorted him out of the house, and threatened to kill him if he called police.

That’s when the man drove away and flagged down a stranger on the street, who called the police for him. The victim was transported to the hospital with several facial lacerations, swelling and bruising, cops say.

MATHIS__DARELL_K (1_fitted
Darell Mathis, 24, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and charged with armed robbery.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police later arrested 19-year-old Kristen Freese, 20-year-old Elizabeth Rittenhouse, and 24-year-old Darell Mathis. All three were charged with armed robbery.

The three other people involved — StonerSnowBunny91 and two other men— have yet to be arrested, records show.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video