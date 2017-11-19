He planned to meet StonerSnowBunny91. Instead, a gun and brass knuckles awaited, cops say

A Florida man who thought he was going on a hot date couldn’t have been more wrong.
The meet-up, which was initiated on the dating site Plenty of Fish, quickly turned violent after a woman lured him to a home, where he would be severely beaten and robbed by three men, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.
The woman’s online profile name was StonerSnowBunny91.
The hookup was set for Thursday night at an address that didn’t exist, deputies say. As the man — who has not been identified by police — circled the Jacksonville neighborhood, a woman who matched the dating profile picture stood outside and welcomed him into a home, according to the arrest report.
As he entered, he was greeted by two other women. That’s when his date lured him into a bedroom, the report says, and told him she was going to get a beer and would be right back.
Within seconds, he was ambushed by three masked men — one of them armed. He was then unclothed, beaten with brass knuckles and had his brown wallet and blue Nike shoes stolen, he told officers.
“The suspects threatened to kill the victim if he didn't provide his PIN code for his debit card and use his finger print to unlock his iPhone,” an officer said in a police report. “The victim complied out of fear.”
Police say the man was then blindfolded and placed in a closet. Shortly after, the six suspects gave him his car keys, escorted him out of the house, and threatened to kill him if he called police.
That’s when the man drove away and flagged down a stranger on the street, who called the police for him. The victim was transported to the hospital with several facial lacerations, swelling and bruising, cops say.
Police later arrested 19-year-old Kristen Freese, 20-year-old Elizabeth Rittenhouse, and 24-year-old Darell Mathis. All three were charged with armed robbery.
The three other people involved — StonerSnowBunny91 and two other men— have yet to be arrested, records show.
