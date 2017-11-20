Georgia Dome imploded

One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums is no more.
Goodbye #GeorgiaDome pic.twitter.com/dPcwITPohw— Jay Holder (@jauntingjourno) November 20, 2017
WATCH: Explosives are used to destroy Atlanta’s famed Georgia Dome in mere seconds pic.twitter.com/f6KFXR0sPA— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2017
The site of the Dome will become the Home Depot backyard, which will be used for for parking, tailgating and fan activities throughout the year.
The Georgia Dome had been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling and other events, the Associated Press reported.
The South Carolina Gamecocks played there twice at the Georgia Dome 2010; once for the SEC Championship game and again in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
