Mom charged after shotgun blast hits 14-year-old in rural Carolina community

A Rowan County mom was charged after a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot another 14-year-old in the stomach with a shotgun they got from her home.
The victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after Wednesday morning’s shooting. He was in stable condition during surgery, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.
The boy was shot shortly after 11 a.m. outside a home in the 2700 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf. The boys, neither of whom were identified, had taken the loaded Rossi .410-gauge single barrel shotgun outside to shoot it.
Deputies said the boy holding the gun tried to lower the hammer on the weapon, or put the hammer in an uncocked position. He accidentally let go of the hammer about halfway down, causing the shotgun to discharge. The blast from the shotgun of No. 8 “birdshot” hit the other boy in his left side in the abdominal area, and the boys immediately called 911, investigators said.
Deputies interviewed Rebecca Dawn Cranford, 35, after she returned home and charged her with misdemeanor failure in the storage of firearms to protect minors. She has a Feb. 5 court appearance.
The sheriff’s office has not said if or how Cranford is related to either boy.
