Wanna buy a ‘slightly used’ casket? For $200, it’s practically robbing the grave

You might have seen a post on your Facebook feed this week hilariously advertising a “slightly used” casket.
(For just $200? What a steal! Not to be confused with “robbing the grave,” though.)
The satirical post has now been shared more than 78,000 times and gotten some 13,000 comments.
Never miss a local story.
The author of the post, Mississippi Facebook user Kyng Major, says it was just a joke that got a bit out of hand.
“It has (gotten) out of control,” Major told Mississippi TV station WAPT.
Here are a few of the best comments on the Facebook post:
Major isn’t the only Facebook user who’s gotten some giggles out of a used-coffin post this week. A person in New Mexico, Amit Kumar, posted a similar for-sale ad the same day with the same casket photos used in Major’s post.
Comments