Wanna buy a ‘slightly used’ casket? For $200, it’s practically robbing the grave

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 24, 2017 11:44 AM

MCCOMB, MISS.

You might have seen a post on your Facebook feed this week hilariously advertising a “slightly used” casket.

(For just $200? What a steal! Not to be confused with “robbing the grave,” though.)

The satirical post has now been shared more than 78,000 times and gotten some 13,000 comments.

The author of the post, Mississippi Facebook user Kyng Major, says it was just a joke that got a bit out of hand.

“It has (gotten) out of control,” Major told Mississippi TV station WAPT.

Here are a few of the best comments on the Facebook post:

Major isn’t the only Facebook user who’s gotten some giggles out of a used-coffin post this week. A person in New Mexico, Amit Kumar, posted a similar for-sale ad the same day with the same casket photos used in Major’s post.

