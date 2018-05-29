Hurricane Maria's death toll was 70 times higher than Puerto Rican officials have let on, study says

In this May 16, 2018 photo, deteriorated U.S. and Puerto Rico flags fly on a roof eight months after the passing of Hurricane Maria in the Barrio Jacana Piedra Blanca area of Yabucoa, a town where many continue without power in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican officials said 98.86 percent of PREPA's customers had electricity on May 17, but many remain without power as the longest blackout in U.S. history continues. Carlos Giusti AP Photo