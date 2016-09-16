W.P. Kinsella, whose book became hit film ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies

1:47 No big purses allowed at Williams-Brice, here are solutions Pause

2:33 David Hechler's new book based on Cutro child murder case

1:22 Chad Holbrook 'We have the making to have a pretty darn good team.'

1:32 Bottoms Up: TLC, The Loose Cockaboose

2:00 USC president Harris Pastides discusses building a new medical school on the Bull Street development

2:10 Kidney failure doesn't stop wedding for patient at Duke University Hospital

2:38 Legislative gun reform hearing is held in Greenville

1:24 Butterflies released in honor of ovarian cancer victims

1:27 Why Chaser

2:06 A Gamecock tradition: The Black Dress and Boots