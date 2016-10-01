Matthew remains Cat 4 storm, hurricane watch issued for Haiti

Matthew remained a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds near 140 mph on Saturday as the National Hurricane Center maintained a hurricane watch for Jamaica and the southern coast of Haiti in its most recent advisory.
The hurricane watch, anticipating sustained winds of 74 mph or higher in the next 48 hours, covers all of Jamaica, and the Haitian coast from the southern border with the Dominican Republic to the city of Môle-Saint-Nicolas in the island’s northwestern region.
In their 2 p.m. report, NHC forecasters said Matthew was located about 380 miles south of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and moving south at 2 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 30 miles from Matthew’s center.
The storm is expected to turn toward the west-northwest later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Sunday and north on Monday.
A #Hurricane Watch has now been issued for the southern and western coasts of #Haiti. Full advisory on #Matthew: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/r7Yb5HipOm— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 1, 2016
Beyond Tuesday, however, forecasters are less confident about Matthew’s movement, said Dennis Feltgen, NHC public affairs officer and meteorologist.
“The reason for that is there’s still considerable spread in the models,” he said, explaining that the American forecast models show Matthew moving closer to Florida while the European models predict the storm tracking further east.
“It could be anywhere from Florida to east of the Bahamas,” Feltgen said. “As a result, right now it’s way too early to tell if the state of Florida will see any hurricane impacts from Matthew. We just can’t make the call.”
Feltgen added that the NHC may issue a hurricane warning for portions of eastern Cuba later on Saturday.
In anticipation of the storm, the commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay ordered the evacuation of families and other so-called “non-essential personnel” from the remote outpost in southeast Cuba. It was not immediately known how many people would be flown off the base, or where they would go.
For Florida, the good news is that residents still have time to keep an eye on Matthew and prepare if necessary, Feltgen said.
“Come Monday morning when we all go back to work and back to school,” he said, “it could be a very different scenario.”
Though the hurricane is no longer intensifying, Matthew is expected to remain a powerful storm through the weekend, until it runs into the land masses of Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Cuba in two to three days.
After that, conditions appear favorable for Matthew to regain strength as it moves into the Bahamas late in the five-day forecast period. Forecasters noted that the storm’s intensity is likely to fluctuate
In Haiti, from the southern border with the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, forecasters said tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of up to 73 mph are possible by late Sunday.
The storm also is expected deliver significant rainfall, with 10 to 15 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches expected across Jamaica and southern and southwestern Haiti — raising the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
As Matthew moves over Jamaica and Cuba during the next 72 hours, the storm is expected to weaken. But because forecasters are uncertain how much shear Matthew will encounter once it moves north of Cuba, new predictions show little strengthening after the storm reaches the Atlantic.
#Matthew is currently performing a cyclonic loop, which can be a sign of an outer wind maximum forming and/or that a north turn is imminent. pic.twitter.com/S0gpP2Gp8U— Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) October 1, 2016
Average NHC forecaster errors are around 175 miles at Day 4 of the storm, and 230 miles at Day 5.
“Therefore, it is too soon to rule out possible hurricane impacts from Matthew in Florida,” the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory read.
The NHC is scheduled to issue its next advisory at 2 p.m.
