Man? Woman? Terrorist? How a handshake set off a diplomatic kerfuffle

13:02 Nikki Haley's Matthew update, Sun. Oct. 9 Pause

1:25 Some SC residents moving from shelter to shelter after Hurricane Matthew

0:28 Myrtle Beach the day after Hurricane Matthew

1:34 Hurricane Matthew changes wedding plans for USC graduates

0:53 Hurricane at Garden City

0:31 Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove

2:01 Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters

1:47 'It sounded like a million chainsaws' as Palmetto Bay Marina suffered through Hurricane Matthew