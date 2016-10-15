Typhoon leaves 2 dead, strands thousands in Philippines

3:01 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's OT win over NC State Pause

2:01 What's it like to fly in a 1929 Ford? AeroFest has you covered

1:18 OKTOBERFEST Columbia 2016

0:29 Guignard Park in Cayce reopens after improvements

1:50 USC's Mackie Prickett rose up from third string to QB and Hall of Fame

2:37 Postgame comments from Ridge View's win over Richland Northeast

1:21 No. 1 Dutch Fork rolls over White Knoll 42-10

3:23 Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally

0:56 Eau Claire earns big win over in-town rival C.A. Johnson

0:18 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Tyasha Harris