Meet Azalea the smoking chimp, new star at Pyongyang zoo

Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, lights a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, lights one cigarette from another at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dalle", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, looks at her keeper at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, lights a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, lights one cigarette from another at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Azalea, whose Korean name is "Dallae", a 19-year-old female chimpanzee, looks at her keeper at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. According to officials at the newly renovated zoo, which has become a favorite leisure spot in the North Korean capital since it was re-opened in July, the chimpanzee smokes about a pack a day. They insist, however, that she doesn’t inhale.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
Comments