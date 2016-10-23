South Korea leader proposes revising presidential system

South Korea's president has proposed revising the country's Constitution to change the current single five-year presidential system.
Critics quickly criticized President Park Geun-hye's overture, saying it appears aimed at diverting public attention away from a snowballing corruption scandal involving a purported longtime confidant of hers.
South Korea adopted the current system in 1987, ending decades of military-backed dictatorships. Under the current system, a president is barred by law from seeking a second term. Park's five-year term ends in early 2018.
Park said in a speech Monday the current system makes it difficult for the government to maintain continuity of policies, including on rival North Korea.
She didn't say whether changing the law would mean she would run again, although analysts say Park won't likely aim to do so.
