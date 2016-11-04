Trial of Venezuela’s first nephews is more than just a drug smuggling case

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case Pause

1:20 Clemson's Leggett dives for game winning touchdown, caught in series of photos

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

0:43 CJ Cummings on setting world record

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

2:44 How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field