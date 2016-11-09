Trump elected president on International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning Pause

1:52 Cardinal Newman pitcher Cam Tringali signs with South Carolina baseball

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

1:32 Mid-Carolina QB, pitcher joins USC baseball

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

0:58 'This is what Trump was talking about': Frustrated Bluffton voters fear disenfranchisement because of long line

1:17 Dreher's Jaelynn Murray signs with North Carolina

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans