Honduran president to seek re-election despite dispute

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee Pause

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning

1:44 Lower Richland's Roach, Hicklin and Nelson make college choices

1:52 Cardinal Newman pitcher Cam Tringali signs with South Carolina baseball

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

0:58 'This is what Trump was talking about': Frustrated Bluffton voters fear disenfranchisement because of long line