Almost 900 flights canceled due to Lufthansa strike

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games Pause

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

3:03 Will Muschamp previews the Clemson Tigers

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

1:41 SJHS seniors to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

1:11 Muschamp understands importance of USC-Clemson game, the rivalry

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.