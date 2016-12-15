EU to seek summit with Turkey next month

The European Union will seek to hold a summit meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first half of next year to discuss the testy relations between the two, the 28-nation bloc's president said Thursday.
EU President Donald Tusk said at the end of the EU summit that he was given "a mandate" to set up a meeting between the leaders of EU institutions and Turkey over the next months. He said no date or place had been set.
The 28-nation EU and Turkey have a deal under which Turkey makes sure to stem the flow of migrants into Europe in return for billions of euros to take care of them there. However, Turkey and the EU have been at loggerheads about Turkey's security crackdown since a failed coup in July.
