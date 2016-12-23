The Latest: Germany relieved at apparent death of suspect

1:59 Postgame comments from Keenan's win over Spartanburg Day Pause

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:15 Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

3:38 We'll be there

3:04 Frank Martin reacts after loss to Clemson

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works