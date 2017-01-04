The Latest: Uproar in Israeli court after soldier convicted

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground Pause

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

3:01 Frank Martin addresses Sindarius Thornwell reinstatement

2:46 Jamyest Williams: 'I can make a big difference' at USC

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class