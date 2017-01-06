Philippines' Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County Pause

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

5:43 Gamecocks wrap win over Auburn

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

1:05 Midlands Boys Swimmer of Year: Brian Loos

1:18 Highlights: Zion Williamson sets Chick-fil-A Classic scoring record