The Latest: French candidate Fillon defends his reputation

4:38 Chad Holbrook pleased with team's play in second weekend of scrimmages Pause

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster shares a few jokes during groundbreaking

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

8:27 South Carolina beat Kentucky twice during historic 1996-97 season