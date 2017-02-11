13 dead, thousands caught in flooding in central Indonesia

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson Pause

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork

1:41 Remembering one of Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

2:08 Dooley's Sport Shop to close after 67 years

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

1:35 Martha Stewart's advice to her younger self

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County