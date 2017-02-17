Pakistani death toll in IS attack on Sufi shrine rises to 80

2:25 Highlights and postgame comments from Manning's victory over Swansea Pause

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest South Carolina hits in 90 seconds

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

1:24 A sneak peek of North East Richland's new library

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business