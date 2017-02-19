He cared for a huge park for free while sleeping under a bridge. His death is a mystery

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:10 Camden’s Jack Brantley talks about his home, his business and a favorite food

2:05 USC students and homeowners share neighborhoods in 2015

1:24 A sneak peek of North East Richland's new library

1:54 Sandstorm the soundtrack to Gamecock athletics history

0:21 Irmo's R.J. Gunn hits game-winner against West Florence

1:59 USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season

1:18 Speedy Danny Blair breaks through for Gamecocks' offense