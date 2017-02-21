Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

1:57 Highlights and postgame reaction from Christ Church vs. Keenan Pause

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina

1:37 Frank Martin on underhand free throws: Its not sexy, but it works for Canyon Barry

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

1:14 Gamecocks Frank Martin on Florida matchup

1:37 Coach Frank Martin on Gamecocks rediscovering desire to win