The Pope would rather you set a good example than retweet his suggestion you do so

Pope Francis, who regularly issues guidance on Twitter, tweeted Thursday that people should concern themselves less with their social metrics and more with setting an example for others.
Example, he wrote “is more powerful than a thousand words, a thousand ‘likes’, retweets or YouTube videos.”
But the irony of his statement, made on a social media platform to 10 million followers, did not go unnoticed:
Do not underestimate the value of example, for it is more powerful than a thousand words, a thousand “likes”, retweets or YouTube videos.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 23, 2017
@Pontifex Thank you for your example— Bonnie Morris (@bonnieblue1981) February 23, 2017
@Pontifex I just said this in my social media manager interview and they all laughed at me. Thanks Pope— Daily Mail Comments (@BestoftheMail) February 23, 2017
@Pontifex and then we all like this lol #ironic— Steve (@stephenbris) February 23, 2017
Since becoming pope in March 2013, the pope has used Twitter as a platform to opine on not just salvation for the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics around the world, but also to weigh in on topics ranging from migration to warning against allowing technology to isolate people from each other.
Some of the pontiff’s recent missives, particularly those encouraging the faithful to be welcoming to migrants, have also been interpreted as political, Gizmodo reported. In February 2016, Francis said after a visit to the Mexican border that “a person who thinks only about building walls — wherever they may be — and not building bridges, is not Christian,” according to the Washington Post.
The comment, which did not name a target, prompted a critical response from now-President Donald Trump, who called the comment “disgraceful.”
The Vatican eventually responded that the pope’s comment was intended to address “migration problems all around the world,” according to the Associated Press.
Some of his most popular tweets, however, have been those with less controversy, marking Easter or honoring Mother Teresa. One unexpectedly blunt tweet, warning people against polluting the planet, garnered more than 54,000 retweets:
The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 18, 2015
