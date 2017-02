1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:06 Sacramento State test drives autonomous car to transport students

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers.

1:15 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

1:57 Midlands' hoops players give 'dream teammate' for a game of 2-on-2

1:00 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power