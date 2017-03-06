The Latest: Alain Juppe rules out French presidential bid

1:50 Why are people so angry? Pause

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third SEC straight SEC championship

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

2:50 Deshaun Watson at the NFL combine

3:31 Monte Lee recaps Clemson series win over USC

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'