Surgeons remove 915 coins from turtle living in pool where people toss coins for luck

1:50 Why are people so angry? Pause

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

3:31 Monte Lee recaps Clemson series win over USC

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787