Women lead a third of the 12 countries people say are the best places to live

Switzerland tops the U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of countries and the U.S. has dropped three spots to No. 7, but another interesting point is one that isn’t immediately obvious.
Four of the top 12 countries on the list – compiled based on a survey of 21,000 people from 36 countries – had women leaders in 2016. Those top 12 countries are Switzerland (No. 1), Germany (No. 4), Norway (No. 10) and Denmark (No. 12). There are only 18 female leaders in the world overall, according to the Pew Research Center, of 142 countries with data available. That means while women make up only about 13 percent of the world’s current leaders, they make up 33 percent of the top 12 countries’ leaders.
And that’s not the only positive for women leaders. South American countries with female leaders tended to score better than those with male ones, with Brazil topping the South American countries at No. 28. The second highest-scoring country in South America was Argentina, at 42, and fourth was Chile at 52. The third was a male-led country, Peru, at 44.
Switzerland earned the No. 1 ranking with high points in citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, being open for business and quality of life. Simonetta Sommaruga was the president of the Swiss Confederation in 2016, and was succeeded by a male leader at the beginning of 2017, President Johann Schneider-Ammann. Other indicators measured by the rankings are adventure, heritage, uniqueness and power.
The other three countries still have a female head in 2017. Angela Merkel has been chancellor of Germany since 2005, currently alongside a male German president, Erna Solberg has been prime minister of Norway since 2013, currently alongside a male king, and Queen Margrethe II is the current ceremonial head of state of Denmark alongside a male prime minister.
