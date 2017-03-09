Death toll in Guatemala youth shelter fire rises to 28

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams Pause

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

2:49 Chad Holbrook recaps comeback win over Winthrop

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:17 Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?