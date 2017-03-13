Hungary's president just misses first-round re-election win

Neither candidate for the Hungarian presidency has received the two-thirds majority needed to win the first round, through the incumbent rolled up a strong majority in voting by lawmakers on Monday.
With 131 votes, President Janos Ader narrowly fell two votes short of a first-round triumph.
The large majority of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing Fidesz party is expected to re-elect Ader for a five-year term in the second and final round of voting later Monday, when a simple majority is required.
The left-wing opposition parties have nominated Laszlo Majtenyi, as former ombudsman for data protection. He received 44 votes, while 24 lawmakers from the far-right Jobbik party abstained.
Ader, 57, is a former parliamentary speaker and member of the European Parliament. Majtenyi, 66, currently heads the Eotvos Karoly Institute, a liberal think tank.
Ader has often spoken out on issues related to environmental protection and ensuring the global water supply.
His most notable clash with the government was in March 2016 over a law approved by Fidesz which would have shielded from scrutiny hundreds of millions of dollars of public funds used by foundations set up the National Bank of Hungary. Ader sent the bill for review to the Constitutional Court, which later struck down the legislation.
"Here and around the wide world I will always be the spokesman for Hungarian interest and values," Ader said in parliament before the first round of voting.
Fidesz has branded Majtenyi as "serving foreign interests" because his institute receives funding from Open Society Foundations founded by Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros.
The government has accused Soros and numerous non-governmental organizations he supports — including corruption watchdog Transparency International and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights advocate — of trying to unduly influence Hungarian politics. A law targeting those and similar groups is expected to be debated in parliament within weeks.
Majtenyi criticized a wide range of Orban's policies, including the educational, press and cultural freedoms "stolen" by Orban's seven-year government, as well as the nationalization of the funds once belonging to private pension schemes.
"Corruption has crushed the state," Majtenyi told lawmakers. "We have to admit that against the personal selfishness of the powerful, we can only trust in the protection of the independent institutions."
"We would like a free and solidary Hungary," Majtenyi said. "My ideal is the smallest possible state and the most possible solidarity."
Ader took office in May 2012, after former Olympic fencing champion Pal Schmitt resigned after 20 months in office because of a plagiarism scandal.
