March 15, 2017

Royal Marine's murder conviction downgraded to manslaughter

The Associated Press
LONDON

A British Royal Marine commando who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan has won a reduced sentence of manslaughter.

The earlier murder conviction of 42-year-old Sgt. Alexander Blackman was quashed Wednesday and replaced by a manslaughter conviction.

The Court Martial Appeal Court said the decision was based on the ground of diminished responsibility.

Blackman had been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years by a military court in 2013 for the September 2011 killing in Helmand Province. A new sentencing hearing will be held.

Footage from another marine's helmet camera showed Blackman shooting the militant in the chest at close range, then saying: "Obviously this doesn't go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention."

His lawyer had said Blackman was suffering mental health issues at the time.

